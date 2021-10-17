Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Discover Financial Services’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.90. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.06.

NYSE:DFS opened at $129.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.54. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,097,000 after purchasing an additional 632,214 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 22.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,523,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,667,000 after buying an additional 195,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,197,000 after buying an additional 184,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,318,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,711,000 after buying an additional 195,693 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.