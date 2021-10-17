Reviewing OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) & MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

OraSure Technologies has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

88.6% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OraSure Technologies and MiMedx Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OraSure Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 50.65%. MiMedx Group has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 132.99%. Given MiMedx Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than OraSure Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares OraSure Technologies and MiMedx Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OraSure Technologies 2.34% 1.33% 1.17% MiMedx Group -31.30% -1,262.51% -41.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OraSure Technologies and MiMedx Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OraSure Technologies $171.72 million 4.41 -$14.92 million ($0.22) -47.77 MiMedx Group $248.23 million 3.05 -$49.28 million ($0.77) -8.78

OraSure Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MiMedx Group. OraSure Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiMedx Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OraSure Technologies beats MiMedx Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices. The DNAG segment produces specimen collection kits that are used to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, academic research, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome, and animal genetics markets. The company was founded by Michael J. Gausling in May 2000 in and is headquartered in Bethlehem, PA.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

