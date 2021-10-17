Reviewing Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) & Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)

Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) and Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Promotora de Informaciones and Liberty Latin America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Promotora de Informaciones $789.26 million 0.52 $102.51 million N/A N/A Liberty Latin America $3.76 billion 0.79 -$818.05 million ($3.51) -3.64

Promotora de Informaciones has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Latin America.

Profitability

This table compares Promotora de Informaciones and Liberty Latin America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Promotora de Informaciones N/A N/A N/A Liberty Latin America N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Promotora de Informaciones and Liberty Latin America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Promotora de Informaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Latin America 1 2 0 0 1.67

Liberty Latin America has a consensus target price of $11.83, suggesting a potential downside of 7.26%. Given Liberty Latin America’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Latin America is more favorable than Promotora de Informaciones.

Volatility & Risk

Promotora de Informaciones has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Latin America has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.5% of Liberty Latin America shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Liberty Latin America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Liberty Latin America beats Promotora de Informaciones on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Promotora de Informaciones Company Profile

Promotora de Informaciones SA engages in the media, entertainment and information services business. It operates through the following segments: Education, Radio, Press and Others. The Education segment offers educational books, and services and materials related to the education systems. The Radio segment deals with broadcasting of advertising, the organization and management of events, as well as the provision of other supplementary services. The Press segment involves in the sale of newspapers and magazines, advertising, promotions, and printing. The company was founded by Jesús de Polanco Gutiérrez in 1958 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services. The C&W Panama segment provides mobile, pay television, fixed-line telephony, public, and semipublic telephone services. The VTR/Cabletica segment includes mobile telephony and data services and relies on the radio access network of a third-party wireless network provider to carry its mobile communications traffic. The Liberty Puerto Rico segment provides lifeline programs and fixed-line video services. The company was founded on July 11, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

