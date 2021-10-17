Revolution Populi Market Capitalization Reaches $132.21 Million (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $132.21 million and approximately $984,480.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00043734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.91 or 0.00206016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00092690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

RVP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

