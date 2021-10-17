Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Ricoh alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RICOY opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. Ricoh has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Ricoh had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ricoh will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ricoh (RICOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.