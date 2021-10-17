Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RMNI. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.10.

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. Rimini Street has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $91.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 332,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $2,730,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 8,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $83,041.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,199,201 shares of company stock worth $21,009,491. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

