Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,400 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been given a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,210 ($94.20) to GBX 6,800 ($88.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,331.54 ($69.66).
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,213.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,743.58. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.57 billion and a PE ratio of 5.94.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
