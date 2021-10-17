Robert I. Blum Sells 5,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $145,600.00.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.