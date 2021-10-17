ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RKWBF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 19th.

RKWBF stock remained flat at $$531.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.38. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a fifty-two week low of $346.00 and a fifty-two week high of $531.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

