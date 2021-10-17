ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Short Interest Down 30.3% in September

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the September 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

RKWBF stock remained flat at $$531.25 during trading on Friday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a twelve month low of $346.00 and a twelve month high of $531.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $480.38.

RKWBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ROCKWOOL International A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

