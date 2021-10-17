Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Up 5%

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.01 and last traded at $21.00. 3,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 618,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENVX. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

