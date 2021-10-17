Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 380 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on Rogers in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 367.77.

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

