Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives $2.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RYCEY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:RYCEY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,177,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098,431. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.