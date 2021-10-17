Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) Short Interest Down 31.8% in September

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the September 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

DBDR stock remained flat at $$10.14 during midday trading on Friday. 68,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,845. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the second quarter worth $7,194,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the second quarter worth $6,572,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 207.6% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 857,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after buying an additional 579,018 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 33.7% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,328,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after buying an additional 334,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,223,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

