Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BKBEF. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Pipestone Energy stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. Pipestone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

