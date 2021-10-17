RP Investment Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 378,415 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC)

RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 378,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $272,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $486,000.

Get Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of HYAC stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.