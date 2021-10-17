RP Investment Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 682,164 Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU)

RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 682,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth approximately $508,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth approximately $547,000.

ZTAQU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

