RP Investment Advisors LP Takes $17.29 Million Position in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA)

RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,774,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,287,000. LDH Growth Corp I accounts for about 2.3% of RP Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. RP Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of LDH Growth Corp I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $480,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the second quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the second quarter worth $1,461,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LDHA opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75. LDH Growth Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

