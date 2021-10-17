Rupee Reaches Market Cap of $68,684.48 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Rupee coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $68,684.48 and $61.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rupee has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00042417 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.