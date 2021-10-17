Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Buys £9,899 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £9,899 ($12,933.11).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 74 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £148.74 ($194.33).

On Friday, September 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 69 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £150.42 ($196.52).

On Tuesday, August 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 66 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($196.60).

On Thursday, July 29th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 10,000 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($30,572.25).

Shares of SBRE stock opened at GBX 196.24 ($2.56) on Friday. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 187 ($2.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 217.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 243.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of £490.59 million and a P/E ratio of 14.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

SBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 261 ($3.41) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 199 ($2.60) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Agricole dropped their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

