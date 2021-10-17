SAFE2 (SAFE2) Market Cap Hits $12.45 Million

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 17th. SAFE2 has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SAFE2 has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar. One SAFE2 coin can currently be bought for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00068756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00073778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.00107404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,852.76 or 1.00003875 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.82 or 0.06279041 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00025591 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

