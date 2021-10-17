Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Position Boosted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of Safehold worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Safehold by 69.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Safehold in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Safehold in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 10.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Safehold alerts:

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 657,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 30,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 753,156 shares of company stock worth $56,973,599 and have sold 163,400 shares worth $14,621,046. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SAFE opened at $74.55 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72 and a beta of -0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.98.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. Analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist lifted their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.01.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.