Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 171,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of SMM stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 64,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,910. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

