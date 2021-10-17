Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SZGPY. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Salzgitter had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salzgitter will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

