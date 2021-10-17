Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SZGPY. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.75.
Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36.
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.
