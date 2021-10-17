Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Up 76.9% in September

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the September 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SRAFF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. 3,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,297. Sandfire Resources America has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.

Sandfire Resources America Company Profile

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

