Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.69) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.87). William Blair also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.56) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.89.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $84.19 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.64.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The company had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.93) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,456,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,661,000 after purchasing an additional 90,302 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,187 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,576,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

