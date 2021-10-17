Savix (SVX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,692.00

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Savix coin can now be purchased for about $5.17 or 0.00008629 BTC on major exchanges. Savix has a total market cap of $328,381.80 and $2,692.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Savix has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00043740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.81 or 0.00208368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00092186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Savix Profile

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 123,187 coins and its circulating supply is 63,534 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

