Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $103.22 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $106.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.91.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

