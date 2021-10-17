Scotiabank Increases Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$25.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

POU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources to an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.38.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$20.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$274.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.02%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at C$207,846. Insiders have purchased 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,475 in the last 90 days.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.