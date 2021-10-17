Scotiabank Raises ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$22.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

AETUF opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

