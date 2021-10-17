Scotiabank Raises Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target to C$7.50

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CPG has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.55.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

