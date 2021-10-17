Seeyond Decreases Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Seeyond cut its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Discovery were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Discovery by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Discovery by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Discovery by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $24.83 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DISCA shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

