Seeyond Decreases Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Seeyond lowered its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 73.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 1,478.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Wayfair by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 1,531.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.78, for a total transaction of $229,724.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,839,730.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,573. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE W opened at $239.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a P/E/G ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.09 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.46.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.57.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

