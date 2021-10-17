Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Interior Concepts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIC opened at $14.48 on Thursday. Select Interior Concepts has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $375.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $2.00. Select Interior Concepts had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 10,040.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 66.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in interior selections, merchandising, and complex supply chain management with a focus on the residential construction market. It operates through the Residential Design Services (RDS) and Architectural Surfaces Group (ASG) business segments.

