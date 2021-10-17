Senator Investment Group LP Acquires 50,000 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 0.19% of Yum! Brands worth $63,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.85.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $125.21 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.22 and a 12-month high of $135.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.34.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,328.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,735 shares of company stock worth $3,984,227 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

