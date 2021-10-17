Senator Investment Group LP Has $54.08 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP owned 0.20% of Delta Air Lines worth $54,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,882,102,000 after acquiring an additional 927,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,735,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,448,000 after purchasing an additional 114,589 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,825,000 after purchasing an additional 717,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,898,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,519,000 after purchasing an additional 25,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.41.

NYSE DAL traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.99. 13,860,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,233,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

