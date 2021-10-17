Senator Investment Group LP Invests $19.23 Million in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at about $7,146,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,540,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,927,000 after buying an additional 221,559 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.5% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

PACB traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,819. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 26.17. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

