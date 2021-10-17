Senator Investment Group LP Purchases Shares of 750,000 Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $325,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,292,000.

Shares of INVZ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.79. 725,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,656. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 13.71, a current ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

Innoviz Technologies Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

