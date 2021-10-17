Senator Investment Group LP Sells 1,500,000 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Senator Investment Group LP lessened its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500,000 shares during the period. APi Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in APi Group were worth $94,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APG. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the first quarter worth approximately $93,315,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,950,000 after buying an additional 1,529,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,158,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,879,000 after buying an additional 1,222,088 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of APi Group by 53.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,301,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,271,000 after buying an additional 1,149,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of APi Group by 26.1% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,096,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,708,000 after buying an additional 847,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APG opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.07.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

