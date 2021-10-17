Senator Investment Group LP Sells 20,000 Shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)

Senator Investment Group LP cut its stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 1.41% of Altimeter Growth worth $10,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,720,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,700,000. Marcho Partners LLP boosted its stake in Altimeter Growth by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 663,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 315,977 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,143,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. 7,721,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,758. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36.

Separately, New Street Research initiated coverage on Altimeter Growth in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Altimeter Growth Company Profile

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

