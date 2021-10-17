Senator Investment Group LP Sells 20,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Senator Investment Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.5% of Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $131,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $268.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $315.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.81 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

