Senator Investment Group LP Sells 500,000 Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Senator Investment Group LP decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 0.25% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSTB. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,441,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 157,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSTB stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 98,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,919. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

