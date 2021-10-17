Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Stock Position Raised by RP Investment Advisors LP

RP Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,323,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,865 shares during the period. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I accounts for about 1.7% of RP Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. RP Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 2.56% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I worth $12,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $1,942,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $3,395,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $1,713,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,164,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNRH stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

