Senvest Management LLC Cuts Stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP)

Senvest Management LLC lowered its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197,059 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 18.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IRCP opened at $2.56 on Friday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.19 million for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative net margin of 243.43% and a negative return on equity of 22.88%.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers, Offices and Others, Sales and Development, and Financial Transactions and Others. The Shopping Centers segment includes the development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

