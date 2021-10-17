Senvest Management LLC Makes New Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 205,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,922,000. SolarEdge Technologies makes up approximately 1.7% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.39% of SolarEdge Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.58.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $299.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.89. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.38, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $2,768,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 279,254 shares in the company, valued at $77,311,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $5,735,446 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

