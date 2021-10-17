Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Update

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the September 15th total of 33,300 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of SVT stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. Servotronics has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 million, a P/E ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The conglomerate reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter. Servotronics had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.

Servotronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of components, systems and sub-systems. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Group and Consumer Products Group. The Advanced Technology Group segment is the design, manufacture and marketing of servo-control components such as torque motors, control valves, actuators, and others.

