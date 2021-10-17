SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 16,911 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,229 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,911 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 29.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 495,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 111,274 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 23.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GWB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of GWB stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

