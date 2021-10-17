SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,862,000 after purchasing an additional 80,859 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,162,000 after purchasing an additional 48,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,598,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 47,938 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $20,072,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 42.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 251,613 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTHX shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

GTHX stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $540.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.19. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

