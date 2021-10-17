SG Americas Securities LLC Has $782,000 Holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,203 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in FibroGen by 27.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,771,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,738 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $22,833,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FibroGen by 30.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,942,000 after acquiring an additional 544,562 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the second quarter worth about $11,308,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in FibroGen by 34.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 803,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,907,000 after acquiring an additional 207,791 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. FibroGen, Inc. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.93.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The company had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thane Wettig bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FGEN. Cowen lowered their target price on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

