SG Americas Securities LLC Has $896,000 Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 65.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $243,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 54.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 321,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,096,000 after purchasing an additional 18,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $690.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $607.41 and its 200-day moving average is $574.12. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $264.60 and a fifty-two week high of $695.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 target price (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.78.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

